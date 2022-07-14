Find the perfect property with Dream Homes Almeria

By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 July 2022 • 9:42
Owner of Dream Homes Almeria, Andrea Hollings
With hundreds of satisfied clients fulfilling their dreams to start a new life in the sun, Andrea now has a bilingual, hardworking and conscientious team who work from their prime location office in the heart of Arboleas. They can be found next door to Bar Palmeras, opposite the Rambla.
One of Andrea’s main objectives is looking at new ways to showcase the area and the beautiful properties available. Her team were the first in the area to use 3D virtual property tours which allows the viewer to see every aspect of a property from wherever they are in the world. Using a professional photographer with a top-of-the-range camera, this tour also produces the much sought-after floor plan. This service proved invaluable during the Covid pandemic resulting in numerous sales.
Their latest and most innovative marketing tool is the mobile property APP. Again the first in the area to utilise this – it can be downloaded to a mobile phone, IPAD, tablet or desktop and once there gives the buyer instant access to their website and updated alerts on new property listings, price reductions etc.
The property market has been booming for the last six months with more buyers than ever looking to purchase in the area. If you are looking for a forward-thinking, proactive agent with an excellent reputation and a passion for their business then get in touch with the team at Dream Homes Almeria. They are actively seeking more properties for sale for an ever-increasing database of cash buyers waiting.
Address: Avenida Almanzora, Edificio Atalaya 3, 04660, Arboleas, Almeria
Office: +34 850 99 14 70
Mobile: +34 697 87 57 17
Local: UK +44 113 868 0215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.dreamhomesalmeria.com
