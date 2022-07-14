Foodtrucks Xperience in Torrox a success with live music and international dishes

By Tamsin Brown • 14 July 2022 • 10:25

The Foodtrucks Xperience in Torrox was a success with live music and international dishes. Credit: Torrox Town Hall

Nine food trucks offered international dishes at the Foodtrucks Xperience in Torrox, on the Costa del Sol, and live music help create the fun atmpsphere.

The Foodtrucks Xperience in Torrox has been a success, with visitors being able to sample food from a range of different countries, including Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina, Mexico and the United States. “Once again, we are the centre of activities of the eastern Costa del Sol”, said the mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, at the opening of the event on July 7.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the mayor was accompanied by Sandra Extremera, the councillor responsible for the Department of Trade and Development, through which the Torrox Town Hall organised the event in collaboration with the company Baobab Eventos.

From the late afternoon on the very first day, the large numbers of people were already a sign that it was going to be a great opening night in a fantastic atmosphere. The first live music performance came from Alex and Estrella, followed by Rockcity.

Medina expressed his satisfaction at seeing how, after two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, residents and visitors were once again enjoying events such as the Foodtrucks Xperience, which provide a significant boost to the local economy since and contribute towards tourists choosing Torrox as their next holiday destination.

Until July 10, a total of nine food trucks were at Avenida El Faro in Torrox Costa to offer residents the chance to travel around the world through international dishes.

As well as the food trucks, there were also be activities for the whole family, a children’s area, craft stalls and live performances from 7pm to midnight. Alberto Fer and Baron Dandy performed on Friday; on Saturday, the first performance was given by Augusto Violín Show and the second by Los Ejecutivos; and the last day, Sunday, featured acoustic flamenco with Nito Inza, with Supernova bringing the event to a close.

All in all, the Foodtrucks Xperience was a huge success and will be back again next year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.