Fuengirola announces another edition of ‘Cool Nights’ in the town’s beach bars

By Chris King • 14 July 2022 • 18:44

Image of the presentation of 'Noches al Relente'. Credit: [email protected]

Fuengirola Town Council and the beach bars of the Malaga municipality promote a new edition of the ‘Cool Nights’

Fuengirola Council announced today, Thursday, July 14, that along with the Malaga town’s beach bars they will once again promote ‘Noches al Relente’ (Cool Nights). This initiative will take place on July 22 and August 26, featuring live music in beach establishments through until 2am.

Javier Hidalgo, the Councillor for Beaches, made today’s presentation with Vanesa Cuquejo and Juan Sanchez, representatives of the Association of Businessmen of Beaches.

“The Town Council continues to provide activities for the summer nights of Fuengirola, in this case with the third edition of the ‘Noches al Relente’, which will take place on July 22, that is, next Friday, and again on August 26”, Hidalgo explained.

During these days, the town’s beach bars will be able to have live music until 2am, “without the need to request a special permit, because the Council grants them for all establishments that register it with the council of beaches”, pointed out the councillor.

“We want to repeat the great success of the White Night of San Juan just a few days ago, where we were able to verify the magnificent atmosphere that existed in the participating beach bars that filled to 100 per cent capacity”, Hidalgo added.

The idea of ​​this initiative, which began in 2018, “is to stimulate activity on our beaches in collaboration with our beach bars which in previous editions has been a resounding success, with participation by both Fuengirolans and visitors to Fuengirola”.

Vanesa Cuquejo highlighted that the ‘Noches al Relente’ are “another event to promote tourism, and for both Fuengirolans and visitors to come and enjoy our beaches at night, with live music and have a good time”.

Juan Sanchez encouraged “everyone to enjoy these two nights of live music by the sea, and everything that we offer the beach bars, the gastronomy, the good service, and the quality of our facilities.

To conclude, Javier Hidalgo thanked “once again the beach bars for their collaboration with the Town Council when organising this type of activity, with which we wish to have great success during these two days”.

“At the same time, invite all the residents of Fuengirola and the people who are visiting us these days to participate and prove the high level of restoration, quality, and good service that our beach bars offer, he added.

