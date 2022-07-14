By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 19:54

Government releases UK COVID-19 surveillance report. Image: UK government

The weekly national influenza and coronavirus (COVID-19) report has been released to include COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.

Surveillance indicators suggest that, at a national level, COVID-19 activity has increased in several indicators in week 27 of 2022 the UK government confirmed on Thursday, July 14.

The number of acute respiratory infection incidents (suspected outbreaks) increased in England to 537 in week 27, compared to 504 in the previous week.

One laboratory confirmed that cases for week 27 were 9.4 per 100,000 population, a slight increase from 9.3 in the previous week.

The hospital admission rate for week 27 was 17.90 per 100,000 population, an increase from 15.74 in the previous week.

Hospital admission rates for COVID-19 remain highest in the West Midlands, with a rate of 24.45 per 100,000 population.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Clinical Programmes at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “COVID-19 case rates and hospitalisations continue to rise, although the rate of increase appears to be slowing.”

“Those aged 75 and over who have not taken up the offer of the spring booster put themselves at risk of severe disease.”

“We urge all those who are eligible for the spring booster to take up the offer as soon as possible,” he added.

“Anyone who has not yet had their first or second dose should also get up to date with their jabs to give themselves the best possible protection.”

