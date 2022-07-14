Hot weather and hard fishing for Teulada-Moraira anglers in Valencia province

By Linda Hall • 14 July 2022 • 18:12

SUMMER SERIES: Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s latest match Photo credit: Jeff Richards

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club visited Section A2 of the River Jucar for their latest match.

“The day began with a temperature of around 28 degrees at 9am but got hotter and hotter as the day went on, reaching 40 degrees,” said club secretary Jeff Richards.

There were only six contestants, but fishing was hard and the water was cloudy, he added.

Nevertheless, there were no dry nets and between the club members caught 18 fish, including 15 carp, which weighed a total of 29 kilos.

Best best total weight of the day – 10.4 kilos – went o Frank Povey’s seven fish.

Steve Hartnell took second place with 4.8 kilos, followed by Jeff Richards (4.8 kilo) and Graham Sewell (3.8 kilos).

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.

For further information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]).

