By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 19:43

Intelligence report warns Iran may be plotting to assassinate Donald Trump. Image: Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com

A new intelligence report warns that Iran may be plotting to assassinate former President Donald Trump and/or other top former United States officials.

The alleged threat is in revenge for the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani two years ago according to Conservative Brief on Thursday, July 14.

The report states “The Iranian regime is waging a multipronged campaign — including threats of lethal action, international legal manoeuvring, and the issuance of Iranian arrest warrants and sanctions — against select US officials to avenge the death of IRGC-QF Commander Soleimani in January 2020, raising the threat at home and abroad for those Iran views as responsible for the killing.”

The report added: “The intelligence report, which is marked as unclassified but as ‘for official use only,’ was widely distributed inside the government and to law enforcement agencies nationwide.”

“Since January 2021, Tehran has publicly expressed a willingness to conduct lethal operations inside the United States and has consistently identified former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, and former CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie as among its priority targets for retribution.”

“Iran would probably view the killing or prosecution of a US official it considers equivalent in rank and stature to Soleimani or responsible for his death as successful retaliatory actions,” the report confirmed.

