BREAKING UPDATE: Russia airstrike kills child in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Image: Twitter @armyinformcomua

FURTHER information from Vinnytsia, Ukraine suggest that a child has been killed in the Russian shelling of Ukraine’s Vinnytsia.

UPDATE 11.11 am (July 14) – Oliver Carroll, a correspondent for the Economist, has shared footage showing the devastating aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia, Ukraine within the last hour on Thursday, July 14, in which two people died.

“2 dead, including 1 child, 6 injured in a strike on central Vinnitsya. Russian gloves are off (as if they were ever on),” he said.

2 dead, including 1 child, 6 injured in strike on central Vinnitsya. Russian gloves are off (as if they were ever on) pic.twitter.com/4cMLvApQPl — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) July 14, 2022

Ukraine’s Army Inform confirmed the news.

⚡️ Preliminary, 3 🇷🇺 missiles targeted civilian infrastructure of #Vinnytsia. Currently, we know about 6 wounded and 2 dead, including a child. pic.twitter.com/Yvm0hWLGLb — ArmyInform (@armyinformcomua) July 14, 2022

As reported earlier, National Police from Vinnytsia said that two people has been killed and six had been wounded as a result of the shelling.

ORIGINAL 10.36 am (July 14) – Unconfirmed reports on Thursday, July 14 suggest that a maternity hospital has been bombed in Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

Russian missiles hit Vinnytsia, a city in central Ukraine on Thursday, July 14 at around 10.26 am, according to Serhiy Borzov, head of the Vinnytsia Interior Ministry. Casualties have been confirmed while unverified reports have suggested that a maternity hospital was hit.

“There was an explosion in Vinnytsia,” he wrote on Telegram.

“Four rockets over the region were shot down by air defence forces.”

The City Council said on Facebook: “Do not leave the shelters. Don’t spread photos and videos.”

According to the National Police, two people were killed and six have been wounded as a result of the shelling.

“Initial unconfirmed reports Russia carried out a missile strike on a maternity hospital in Vinnytsya, many casualties feared,” one person wrote on Twitter.

⚠️#BREAKING

Initial unconfirmed reports that the #putin regime terrorists had carried out a missile strike on a maternity hospital in Vinnyts'ya, many casualties feared #Ukraine #russia https://t.co/ARAWfh0Bo4 — Слава Україні🇺🇦 (@ignis_fatum) July 14, 2022

Euromaidan PR tweeted: “Vinnytsya. Local authority confirmed explosions in the city 🙏”

Vinnytsya. Local authority confirmed explositions in the city 🙏 — Euromaidan PR (@EuromaidanPR) July 14, 2022

Early reports suggest that there have been a number of explosions in the west-central city of Ukraine and that a number of ambulances and police cars have been heard rushing around the city.

Reports also suggest that there is no power both indoors and outdoors in some areas while traffic lights stopped working.

Photos and videos have emerged from the scene of the bombing with some Twitter users suggesting that many people have been killed.

“Vinnytsya city centre. 4 missiles. Russia is killing innocent civilians EVERY DAY. The world has to admit this terrorism.”

#Vinnytsya city center. 4 misseles. russia is killing innocent civilians EVERY DAY. the world have to admit this terrorism #russiaisaterrorisstate pic.twitter.com/Nvo3OBM2ge — Oleksandra (@plosinskaa) July 14, 2022

One Twitter user revealed that the bomb site was close to where their parents went to get groceries..

“Vinnytsya hit by russian rocket very closely to the place where my parents went to the grocery market. Just middle of the city, very populated area. They are scared but safe. russia is a terrorist state.”

Vinnytsya hit by russian rocket very closely to the place where my parents went to the grocery market. Just middle of the city, very populated area. They are scared but safe. russia is a terrorist state. — Serhiy Khvashchuk (@shkomg) July 14, 2022

“Citizens have heard about 3-4 explosions right now in the Vinnytsia region… Vinnytsia city council confirms information about arrivals.”

Citizens have heard about 3-4 explosions right now in the Vinnytsia region… Vinnytsia city council confirms information about arrivals pic.twitter.com/00M3Z3GuJt — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) July 14, 2022

The news comes hours after a school and a hotel were blown up in Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

According to reports, nine missiles from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system were fired at the regional centre.

