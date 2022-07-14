By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 July 2022 • 9:08

Mouth-watering authentic Mexican street food from Pacifico, Mallorca

Uncommonly, the Covid pandemic opened new doors for Javi Ferra, the doors of his new bar and restaurant – Pacifico – with the name taking inspiration from the area between California and Peruvia and the dishes reflecting fresh and authentic Tex-Mex flavours.

After completing his studies at the School of Turism, Javi knew he wanted to be involved in business and management, particularly in the food industry. Now, he is bringing Pacifico, an authentic and unique street food restaurant and cocktail bar, to Mallorca which is unlike anything else in the area!

After managing his own businesses for five years, learning how to manage people and his own company, Javi said this was a very important learning curve that led him to the innovative idea of opening a street food restaurant and bar. With a background in working as a maître in Casa Maruka in Mallorca, known as one of the best restaurants on the island, and well-known street food restaurant Canela, Javi had the idea of creating his own bar and restaurant.

Pacifico is for everyone, whether you are from Spain or anywhere else in the world, whether you are a resident or tourist, or whether you are looking for delicious street food or mouth-watering cocktails. Inspired by the tastes and sensations of South America, Pacifico serves up authentic street food such as tasty shrimp tacos, tender slow-cooked ribs, Tex-Mex dishes and fresh and tangy ceviche. You will find unique Californian and South American flavours throughout their dishes.

And it doesn’t stop at the incredible food, with a huge range of tequilas on-site, Pacifico has a special menu dedicated to margaritas – the perfect cold drink for those long, hot summer evenings. All of this is enjoyed in a cool and vibrant location, with an incredible outside area to mingle, drink, eat and chat.

Get your friends and family together and interact in this unique setting that is perfect to show off on social media and attracts influencers from all over to capture moments to share on their feeds.

Address: Plaza Santa Ponsa 1 ,local 20, 07183 Santa Ponsa

Telephone: 691 022 372

Opening hours: 1pm until 11pm, closed on Wednesdays