By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 July 2022 • 9:32
Nora Johnson: La plume de ma tante? Non, merci! Image - Have a nice day Photo/shutterstock.com
I used a content generation app for people who have, for instance, blogs but can’t write. You instruct it what to write about, in what style and it writes, using a language generator which has read 10 per cent of the internet and runs on a supercomputer.
I typed: ‘How it all comes back, writing those letters, the metallic smell of the ink, the scratchy pen, the silky softness of the paper as my gaze was drawn from the languid shadows of the study to the gleaming frame of the window giving on to the glimmering greenery of the garden and the elegant bench where Madame de je ne sais pas conversed with my friend, Monsieur de la plume de ma tante, while leaves gently fell around them and birds twittered in the trees.’
This is what it wrote: ‘How it all comes back, that world-class, oven-ready, laser-focused firepower in a turbocharged prose…’
Oops! That’s never Jane Austen! Did I inadvertently type ‘Boris’ (not Nora) Johnson?
Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora-johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.