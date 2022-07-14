By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 July 2022 • 9:32

Nora Johnson: La plume de ma tante? Non, merci! Image - Have a nice day Photo/shutterstock.com

Just for fun, having just published the paperback of my latest novel ‘Death in Windermere’, I speculated whether artificial intelligence CAN write in another author’s style, say, like Jane Austen?

I used a content generation app for people who have, for instance, blogs but can’t write. You instruct it what to write about, in what style and it writes, using a language generator which has read 10 per cent of the internet and runs on a supercomputer.

I typed: ‘How it all comes back, writing those letters, the metallic smell of the ink, the scratchy pen, the silky softness of the paper as my gaze was drawn from the languid shadows of the study to the gleaming frame of the window giving on to the glimmering greenery of the garden and the elegant bench where Madame de je ne sais pas conversed with my friend, Monsieur de la plume de ma tante, while leaves gently fell around them and birds twittered in the trees.’

This is what it wrote: ‘How it all comes back, that world-class, oven-ready, laser-focused firepower in a turbocharged prose…’

Oops! That’s never Jane Austen! Did I inadvertently type ‘Boris’ (not Nora) Johnson?

Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers ( www.nora-johnson.net ) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.