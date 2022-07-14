Ondara’s public swimming pool is going to get a roof

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 July 2022 • 23:10

Ondara's mayor (right) visits the Public Swimming Pool - Image Ondara

Ondara’s open-air public swimming pool is to get a new roof at a cost of €91,000 according to the Mayor, José Ramiro.

Announcing the award of the tender to complete the works on Thursday, July 14 Ramiro said that the works to cover this pool “are very important.

“It is a smaller facility than the other pool and its height is lower, so it is suitable to be able to develop sports or gymnastics courses in the water throughout the year.”

The total cost for the works had risen by more than 10 per cent according to Ramiro due to a rise in the price of raw materials. Ramiro remains confident that Vegametal SL who tendered €91,000 including VAT to undertake the works, will be able to deliver the work within budget and on time.

The work is expected to take two months with the work expected to start during the summer.

Ramiro added: “Now we have a month ahead for the company to present the necessary documentation, including the security plan. If all goes well work on this facility will start.in September.”

That means Ondara’s swimming pool, which gets a new roof, will be available by the year-end making it available for use during the winter. Ramiro added: “The pool complements the services already provided and it will allow us to promote sports initiatives throughout the year that require the usage of a pool.”

