14 July 2022

Heartbreak as Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb reportedly dies. Image: Twitter @spencer_webb_18

TRIBUTES have begun flooding social media on Thursday, July 14 after news started circulating that Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb had reportedly died in a ‘tragic accident.’

“Someone close to the Oregon Ducks program just informed me that tight end Spencer Webb has died in a tragic accident,” wrote Aaron J. Fentress. “Very sad situation.”

A young star of American college football, Spencer Webb, a 6′ 6″, 234 lbs athlete from Sacramento California, had played two seasons with the Oregon Ducks before he passed away aged 22.

Tributes have poured in following his death.

“My little bro. We just talked LAST NIGHT and talked about how we missed each other.. man. Tell Fotu I miss him too,” former Oregon Duck player Cyrus Habibi-Likio wrote on Twitter.

Another person said: “Don’t take life for granted. I appreciate you for looking out for me big bro💔 Rest In Peace Spencer🤍🕊”

“Rest In Peace, Spencer. We love you and will be praying for you,” another Twitter user said.

“Unbelievable news… RIP Spencer Webb… gone too soon. Thoughts and prayers for his family and loved ones.”

“Rip Spencer Webb prayers out to his friends and family we took this pick 2 todays ago 💔🕊🕊”

According to the Sacramento Bee, Webb lost his life in a ‘cliff-diving accident’. They reported that the local sheriff’s office attended the scene and following further investigation, the news outlet confirmed that the 22-year-old male was Spencer Webb.

On their Facebook page, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office wrote “[we] responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30 pm after receiving the report of an injured person.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him.”

It added: “Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.

“There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.”

Videos of the young star and tributes continued to pour in.

“Oregon TE Spencer Webb passed away today in a tragic accident. Hurts my heart. Prayers for him and the Oregon fam. Just awful.”

“Spencer Webb was born to be an Oregon Duck man. RIP.”

