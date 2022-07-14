By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 18:41

Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein: the Movie. Image: Mick Atkins/Shutterstock.com

Prince Andrew’s car crash interview in 2019 is being turned into a feature film called Scoop.

The Newsnight interview, in which the prince talked about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, made headlines around the world according to the BBC on Thursday, July 14.

Scoop will dramatise how the show secured the interview, as well as the filming of it.

The news comes after Prince Andrew‘s friend, GhislaineMaxwell, was jailed for 20 years on June 28, after a court heard how she trafficked vulnerable teenagers to be abused between 1994 and 2004.

At the time, Spencer Kuvin, who represents several of Epstein and Maxwell’s victims, told the Mail: “Obviously, Andrew is one of the targets they will be looking into. He should definitely be concerned, but if he did nothing wrong, then come forward and tell the full story to the FBI, not the media.”

When asked about others possibly linked to Maxwell and Epstein, Brad Edwards added: “Let’s hope they’re the next target. If we have anything to do with it, they will be.”

Another lawyer, Lisa Bloom, who represents a further eight of Epstein’s victims said: “He should be quaking in his boots because this shows that a jury is willing to come back with a guilty verdict even if the accusers are not perfect, as no human being is.”

“Even if there were grounds for cross-examination, which there were, they looked to the essence of the story and they found that Ghislaine Maxwell was guilty of sex trafficking.”

