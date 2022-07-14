Puzzle Solutions Edition 1932

By Marcos • 14 July 2022 • 13:20

WORD SPIRAL

1 Halo; 2 Opal; 3 Lion; 4 Need; 5 Dart; 6 Twig; 7 Guru; 8 Utah; 9 Heal; 10 Lair; 11 Ream; 12 Moth; 13 Hang; 14 Good; 15 Dove; 16 Eric. UNICORN

QUICK QUIZ

1 The Rumble in the Jungle; 2 The Netherlands; 3 Woburn Abbey; 4 Armageddon; 5 Sir Alfred Hitchcock; 6 Aries; 7 Lanzarote; 8 Armenia; 9 Louis Armstrong; 10 Isle of Man.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Mainstay; 5 Iris; 9 Tang; 10 Flounder; 11 Novel; 12 Neptune; 13 Weather-beaten; 18 Lameness; 19 Mite; 20 Conceal; 21 Moral; 22 Turn; 23 Protests.

Down: 2 A la mode; 3 Neglect; 4 All-in wrestler; 6 Redoubt; 7 Surgeon; 8 Purple; 13 Wild cat; 14 Almoner; 15 Hinder; 16 Armhole; 17 Extract.

QUICK

Across: 1 Placid; 7 Overrate; 8 Tape; 10 Oliver; 11 Secure; 14 Ear; 16 Noted; 17 Tart; 19 Petal; 21 Final; 22 Lager; 23 City; 26 Bigot; 28 Ham; 29 Eraser; 30 Banana; 31 Adam; 32 Singular; 33 Energy.

Down: 1 Put out; 2 Cravat; 3 Doer; 4 Arsenal; 5 Gamut; 6 Ceded; 8 Tier; 9 Per; 12 Col; 13 Remit; 15 Tenet; 18 Astir; 19 Pig; 20 Tar; 21 Fateful; 22 Los; 23 Canape; 24 Imam; 25 Yearly; 26 Beast; 27 Gaunt; 28 Had; 30 Bare.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Guerrero, 7 Plano, 8 Espinilla, 10 Nest, 11 Pelear, 13 Basket, 14 Dentro, 17 Spider, 18 Dias, 20/9 Get off, 22 Azucarero, 23 Cenar, 24 Cyclists.

Down: 1 Green, 2 Esposas, 3 Rana, 4 Relief, 5 Vapor, 6 Fosforo, 7 Paredes, 12 Revisar, 13 Belgico, 15 Toilets, 16 Beauty, 17 Stink, 19 Shoes, 21 Nail.

NONAGRAM

FERTILITY

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE