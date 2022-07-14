Solar panel installations subsidised with a 50% reduction in Calpe IBI

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 July 2022 • 9:06
Solar panel installation - Image think green
The innovative approach will see those who install solar panels receive a discount of up to 50 per cent of their IBI payments for the first three years. Reductions will be limited to €400 in year one and to a 25 per cent reduction in the following two tax periods up to a maximum limit of €200.
All residential properties that have a minimum of 2 kW per 100 m2 of constructed surface area installed with a solar energy system that is not compulsory under building regulations. Essentially the rebate is aimed at existing homes in the city.
The rebate may be applied to a maximum of two dwellings of the same owner.
In addition homes in the Valencia region may qualify for a refund of the cost of the installation. Subsidies available are as follows:
The Solar panel installations subsidy in Calpe could see your total outlay be reduced by as much as €800, which when combined with the help to pay for the installation makes the move to solar an interesting proposition.
