Solar panel installations subsidised with a 50% reduction in Calpe IBI

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 July 2022 • 9:06

Solar panel installation - Image think green

The subsidisation of solar panel installations with a 50 per cent reduction in the IBI taxes in Calpe was unanimously approved by the city’s council on Tuesday, July 12.

The innovative approach will see those who install solar panels receive a discount of up to 50 per cent of their IBI payments for the first three years. Reductions will be limited to €400 in year one and to a 25 per cent reduction in the following two tax periods up to a maximum limit of €200.

All residential properties that have a minimum of 2 kW per 100 m2 of constructed surface area installed with a solar energy system that is not compulsory under building regulations. Essentially the rebate is aimed at existing homes in the city.

The rebate may be applied to a maximum of two dwellings of the same owner.

In addition homes in the Valencia region may qualify for a refund of the cost of the installation. Subsidies available are as follows:

€600/kW for installations of less than or equal to 10 kW;

€450/kW in installations greater than 10 kW and less than or equal to 100 kW;

€350/kW between 100 kW and 1000 kW.

The Solar panel installations subsidy in Calpe could see your total outlay be reduced by as much as €800, which when combined with the help to pay for the installation makes the move to solar an interesting proposition.

