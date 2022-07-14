Sport for all at the Padel and Football Club in Calvia, Mallorca

By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 July 2022 • 9:11
Image - Padel and Football Club
The club offers padel lessons for all ages as well as women’s padel, padel partners and incredible personalised classes to hone your skills. But the club is more than sports, the football field and its seven padel courts are joined by a bar, playground and a recreation area – making it a place for the whole family to enjoy. They also facilitate children’s parties as well as exciting national and international tournaments.
The business was born from Juanda’s passion for sports and, after taking tennis classes at a young age, he became the tennis champion in Mallorca and the Balearic Islands. Following this triumph, Juanda, unfortunately, suffered an injury that meant he had to hang up his racket and leave the sport, much to his regret.
Juanda managed to remain working in the world of tennis before realising his passion and talent in another sport – padel. With his enthusiasm, Juanda took over the Calvia padel and football club and transformed their facilities into an establishment that welcomes all to try this sport that is so popular in Spain and the Balearic Islands.
Led by Juanda, the team has been the champion of Mallorca and the Balearic Islands in the 20-21 and 21-22 seasons and they would love to welcome you for a match!
Website: Click here
Address: Padel and Football Costa de Calvia, Av. Pere Vaquer, 07181
Telephone: 610 75 62 40
English spoken
