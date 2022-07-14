Summer camps organised by Consell de Mallorca aim to build self-esteem

By Tamsin Brown • 14 July 2022 • 14:32

The Consell de Mallorcia aims to strengthen children's self-esteem with summer camps. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The Consell de Mallorca’s summer camps seek to develop a range of fundamental skills and qualities, such as tolerance, teamwork and self-esteem.

A total of 640 children will take part in the summer camps organised by the Consell de Mallorca’s Youth Service this year. The camps are aimed at children and teenagers aged between nine and 16 and are held in the town of Alcudia.

On July 8, the president of the Consell, Catalina Cladera, accompanied by the councillor for Economic Promotion and Local Development (the department linked to the island’s Youth Department), Jaume Alzamora, visited the facilities to see how the programme’s activities are carried out. This year’s camps are based on the theme of ‘listening to oneself’ as a strategy for strengthening self-esteem.

The president highlighted the importance of working on such skills, saying: “During the pandemic, the self-esteem of children and young people has been affected, and their ability to live together as equals at a stage in their lives when it is extremely important to socialise has been altered.”

Jaume Alzamora added: “These camps are a fundamental tool for socialisation, learning and training for the citizens of tomorrow.”

