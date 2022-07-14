Surprising souvenirs: Balearic Islands impress tourists with new messages on products

By Tamsin Brown • 14 July 2022 • 8:22

Surprising souvenirs: The Balearic Islands impress tourists with new messages on products. Credit: Balearic Islands Government

As part of the Balearic Islands Government’s campaign to promote the new tourism law, visitors have the chance to purchase some surprising souvenirs.

“Balearic Islands, where workers are as important as tourists” is a message printed on a towel hanging in a souvenir shop in the centre of Palma, and also one of the key ideas of the new tourism law. The Balearic Islands Government has decided to promote the new law to residents and tourists on messages on the typical products sold at gift shops, such as fans, postcards and t-shirts.

In a video recorded with a hidden camera, people in the centre of Palma can be seen reacting with surprise upon seeing a souvenir shop selling all the typical tourist products, but with innovative messages related to the main measures of the new tourism law.

The Balearic Islands Government is promoting this video the Directorate-General of Communication. “This law should be put out through Europe and the UK”, says a British tourist in the video. Other products include a T-shirt that reads “Someone who loves me very much went to a hotel free of disposable plastics in the Balearic Islands and got me this t-shirt”, or a fan that says “Balearic Islands, where hotels will eliminate 57 tonnes of CO2 per year”.

“I think it’s phenomenal. My mother works as a chambermaid and when the season ends she always ends up with back and arm pain,” said a tourist when she heard that one of the measures will mean that more than 300,000 hotel beds will be replaced by elevating beds to help radically reduce the health problems of hotel room attendants.

The surprising souvenirs on display also include magnets, water bottles, mugs and postcards explaining that the new tourism law respects workers’ rights, resources and the environment. All the souvenirs are available in Catalan, Spanish, English and German, and the video will be available in these four versions. It will be broadcast on television and the government’s social networks.

To see the video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4khPH9xVMY.

