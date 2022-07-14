By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 14:33

"The covid vaccine does not protect overly well against infection" says Fauci. Image: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday 13 July, Anthony Fauci [Top White House Advisor] admits that the vaccine does not “protect overly well” against Covid.

Fauci said: “One of the things we know for sure from looking at the data is that even though the vaccine, because of the high transmissibility of this virus, does not protect overly well against infection.”

Fauci’s comments have triggered a wave of reactions on social media.

One tweet read: “Fauci should be arrested for crimes against humanity with his pushing of the vaccine. Experimental vaccines that have killed many.”

Another commented: “The vaccine is severely injuring & killing people.”

“This cannot be denied. Pfizer and the other Big Pharma giants must be held accountable.”

“Fauci & Gates need to be arrested NOW.”

One posted: “Just found this Gem! Enjoy!!”

“Direct Quote: ‘This would not be the 1st time if it happened that a vaccine that looked good in initial safety actually made people worse’.”

“Dr. Fauci.”

“Ya’ll know what to do ;)”

Just found this Gem!

Another added: “How many people were fired for not taking the vaccine?”

“How many people couldn’t visit their dying loved ones for not taking the vaccine?”

“They knew the vaccine was ineffective, yet they wouldn’t stop forcing it.”

“FIRE FAUCI.”

