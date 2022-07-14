The new tennis courts in Teulada open on July 18

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 July 2022 • 8:37
Teulada's new tennis courts - Image Teulada Moraira Council
The availability of the courts was announced by the Teulada Town Council on Wednesday, July 13, confirming that bookings are now being taken.
The courts which are constructed from two layers of resin are low maintenance and are said to offer a comfortable playing surface.
Situated in Valencia Street, the courts are open Monday to Thursday, from 9 am to 3 pm and again from 4 to 10 pm. On Saturdays, the courts are open from 9 am to 1 pm and then again from 4 to 9 pm.
Bookings can be made online at https://tributos.teuladamoraira.org/APLI2/Reservas/Reservar2.htm.
The Councillor for Sports, Luis Caballero, said that this new project: “Has been a necessity for the municipality, as it will give use to a sports space for an activity as demanded as tennis.”
Raúl Llobell, Teulada Moraira’s Mayor, said the works cost €157,996.97 and are part of the plan to centralise all the town’s sports facilities into one venue.
The new tennis courts provide additional capacity that should from July 18 make booking a court in Teulada a little easier.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.