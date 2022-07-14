The new tennis courts in Teulada open on July 18

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 July 2022 • 8:37

Teulada's new tennis courts - Image Teulada Moraira Council

Construction of the new tennis courts in Teulada has been completed and will be available for use from July 18.

The availability of the courts was announced by the Teulada Town Council on Wednesday, July 13, confirming that bookings are now being taken.

The courts which are constructed from two layers of resin are low maintenance and are said to offer a comfortable playing surface.

Situated in Valencia Street, the courts are open Monday to Thursday, from 9 am to 3 pm and again from 4 to 10 pm. On Saturdays, the courts are open from 9 am to 1 pm and then again from 4 to 9 pm.

Bookings can be made online at https://tributos.teuladamoraira.org/APLI2/Reservas/Reservar2.htm.

The Councillor for Sports, Luis Caballero, said that this new project: “Has been a necessity for the municipality, as it will give use to a sports space for an activity as demanded as tennis.”

Raúl Llobell, Teulada Moraira’s Mayor, said the works cost €157,996.97 and are part of the plan to centralise all the town’s sports facilities into one venue.

The new tennis courts provide additional capacity that should from July 18 make booking a court in Teulada a little easier.

