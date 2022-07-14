Three arrested in Malaga city in connection with woman’s body found in a sewer

By Chris King • 14 July 2022 • 21:33

Image of a national Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

Three individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body inside a sewer in Malaga.

Three suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the body of a woman that was discovered inside a sewer last Tuesday, July 12 in the Costa del Sol city of Malaga. Murder squad detectives detained two people today, Thursday, July 14, adding to the one previously arrested.

The deceased woman has been identified as 60-year-old Angela Merida, who had been missing since May 23. According to sources close to the investigation, her cause of death was strangulation. Apparently, she died approximately two days after her disappearance was reported.

Ms Merida’s body was found – reportedly in a state of decomposition – inside a sewer on a vacant plot of ground in the Teatinos neighbourhood of Malaga.

Her 22-year-old son had already been arrested in connection with the incident, and today, a 17-year-old was also detained, although he is not believed to be any relation to the family. According to police sources of malagahoy.es, the detainee is suspected of being involved in the crimes of murder, and robbery with violence.

Police sources reported that the victim’s son, accompanied by the 17-year-old, assaulted Ms Merdia at her home on Calle Carril del Capitan, resulting in her death. It is thought the motive could have been an economic issue.

Investigations indicate that those investigated disposed of the victim’s body two days later. It was thrown into the sewer near her home, where it was subsequently found last Tuesday. A 38-year-old woman has also been arrested for allegedly covering up for the son of the deceased. It is believed that she is due to give a statement to the police.

The deceased woman’s son and the 17-year-old are expected to be made available to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and the Detainee Guard Court, respectively, tomorrow, Friday, July 15.

