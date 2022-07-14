Tourist occupancy figures for Teulada-Moraira (Alicante) gradually increased throughout June

By Linda Hall • 14 July 2022 • 18:45

TEULADA-MORAIRA: Gradual increase in occupancy during June Photo credit: Joanbanjo

TEULADA-MORAIRA’S tourist occupancy rose gradually throughout June.

According to the town hall’s Tourism department, the Generalitat-owned Albergue hostel was 100 per cent full during the June 6-12 period of the Moors and Christians fiestas.

Hotels reported 61 per cent occupancy and tourist accommodation in registered apartments and villas were at 54 per cent capacity.

As June progressed, so did occupancy, with 73 per cent in hotels and 57 per cent in tourist accommodation, although the Albergue fell to 85 per cent.

Visitors last month came mainly from the UK, Netherlands, France, the Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Leon, the Basque Region and Madrid.

Teulada-Moraira’s Tourism department expects increases all round in July, predicting 84 per cent for tourist accommodation, 82 per cent for hotels and 90 per cent for the Albergue.

