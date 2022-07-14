By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 16:37

TV personality rushed to hospital while on holiday with her family. Image: Louise Thompson Instagram

Louise Thompson has been rushed to the hospital for reasons yet unknown.

Representatives from Louise’s clothing brand confirmed she’s getting treatment after falling ill while on holiday abroad on Wednesday, July 14.

The Instagram story read: “Hey everyone, Team Pocket here.”

“Louise is unfortunately back in hospital for a little while and is therefore taking a break from social media.”

“Like all of you I am sure, we wish her a speedy recovery and are sending her all the love.”

“Louise has asked us to keep you all updated on some exciting bits going on at Pocket in the meantime while she is away.”

Earlier this week she shared snaps of her on holiday in a mystery location, saying: “Today’s attitude: keep calm and carry on.”

Fans were quick to offer support with one posting: “I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve had to go back into the hospital.”

“I only know you from MIC and so not at all, but I feel so much empathy for you. I hope with every day which passes you are that little bit stronger and that the good days outweigh the bad.”

Another added: “It will get better Louise I promise. Hold on to hope.”

“I was in a mental health facility for 5 months after giving birth to my third child.”

“I had severe post-natal depression and psychosis. At times I could barely talk and I thought those feelings of angst would never go away.”

“It does get better. I promise.”