By Chris King • 14 July 2022 • 22:00

UPDATE: Ivana Trump's cause of death

Ivana Trump was found dead inside her apartment in New York City possibly after falling down a staircase, but her cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

UPDATE: Friday, July 15 at 2:28pm

According to police sources, speaking with the New York Times, Ivana Trump was found ‘unconscious and unresponsive’ near the foot of a staircase in her apartment on home on East 64th Street in the New York district of Manhattan. Her body was found at around 12:40pm local time.

Her exact cause of death will not be confirmed until an official post-mortem examination at the medical examiner’s office has been carried out. One hypothesis is that the socialite fell down the stair after suffering cardiac arrest or a similar health problem. Two people close to the investigation told AP that the police believe it was an accidental death.

An employee at a local salon told dailymail.co.uk that Ivana had a hair appointment scheduled at the salon later that same day. She was due to fly to St Tropez today, Friday, July 15, and had been busy preparing for her trip said sources.

Thursday, July 14 at 10:pm

A spokesperson for the Trump family has confirmed to ABC News today, Thursday, July 14, that Donald Trump’s first wife, the Czech-American businesswoman Ivana Trump, has been found dead in her apartment in the New York City district of Manhattan. Her death, at the age of 73, was said to have been natural causes.

‘Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination”, read a statement from the family.

It added: ‘She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren’.

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds was among many posting tributes on Twitter:

Erika and I extend our deepest condolences to the Trump Family during this devastating time. Ivana Trump led an extraordinary and dignified life, and her legacy will forever live on through her three kids, @DonaldJTrumpJr, @EricTrump, and @IvankaTrump. May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/esk21isNFb — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 14, 2022

Piers Morgan added @piersmorgan:

Very sad to hear Ivana Trump has died. She was a fabulously entertaining lady & great interviewee who remained fiercely loyal to her ex-husband Donald. My condolences to ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ ⁦@EricTrump⁩ on the loss of their magnificent mother. pic.twitter.com/jzp4gNK0t9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 14, 2022

Ivana married Donald Trump in 1973, and they had three children together: Donald Trump Jr, Ivana Marie Trump, better known as Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

She went on to be a pivotal force in the future President’s Trump Organisation, holding the positions of CEO and president of Trump’s Castle Casino resort, and she was also manager of the Plaza Hotel.

After the couple divorced in 1992, Ivana developed her own lines of clothing, fashion jewellery, and beauty products. These were sold on the Home Shopping Network, and QVC London channels. Between 1995 and 2010 she wrote a column for Globe called ‘Ask Ivana’. As an author, Ivana had several books published, including works of self-help, fiction, and an autobiography.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.