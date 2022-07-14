By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 July 2022 • 9:00
Victoria Car Hire UK Self Drive. Image - Victoria Car Hire
All cars are well maintained and presented in a clean condition.
We have full 24-hour AA breakdown cover.
The most popular brands used include Ford, Vauxhall, Nissan, Citroen and Renault.
We meet our customers just outside the arrival terminal at Gatwick Airport at the authorised collection points at both the North and South terminals. We will then drive to the car rental office in Horley town centre, where the paperwork and payment are processed followed by a demonstration of the car controls and directions to the motorway if required.
The collection procedure is very efficient, taking a small amount of time and allowing the customer to swiftly proceed with their onward journey.
At the end of the hire, the customer returns the car to the rental office and will be driven to the departure terminal at Gatwick Airport.
Office hours are 9am – 4pm Monday to Friday Weekends by arrangement
An out-of-hours service is available for late arrivals and early morning departures. Subject to conditions.
Prices are from £135.00 per week, which is fully inclusive with no hidden extras, the fuel in the vehicles is taken on a like-for-like basis – if the tank is half full, it must be returned as so.
Debit and Credit card payments accepted.
No hidden extras – Fully Inclusive – Delivery & Collection – Gatwick Airport only
Reservations: Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm
Telephone: 0044 1293 432155
