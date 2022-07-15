The dates of Spain´s latest airline strikes

By Sally Underwood • 15 July 2022 • 9:20

Further strikes have been announced by two major airlines that fly out of busy Spanish airports.

Strikes from easyJet and Ryanair are most likely to affect both airlines’ three Spanish bases in Malaga, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca airports, although strikes could have a knock-on affect at other Spanish airports.

Cabin crews from easyJet will strike again on July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30, and 31, at their three Spanish bases in Malaga, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca airports.

While Ryanair staff will strike from July 12 to 15, 18 to 21 and 25 to 28 across Spanish airports.