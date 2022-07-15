BREAKING: HUGE forest fire rages in the mountains of Andalucia’s Mijas

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 July 2022 • 13:21

BREAKING: HUGE forest fire rages in the mountain of Andalucia's Mijas. Image: Ben Euesden/Euro Weekly News

VIDEOS and photos have begun flooding social media showing a huge forest fire in the mountains of Costa del Sol’s Mijas that has broken out on Friday, July 15.

Users of Facebook and Twitter captured the moment a huge fire erupted in the mountains of Spain’s Mijas. According to early reports, the fire escalated rapidly.

Euro Weekly News has multiple pictures and videos of the blaze, which has spread quickly.

The Forest Fire Extinction Service of Andalucia tweeted that one coordination plane (ACOA-4), three helicopters (LA-7, MA-40, MA-41), one Super Puma (KA-70), three ground cargo planes (TA-2, TA-3 , TA-7), four BRICAS, four groups of forest fire brigades, two AAMMs and two regular fire engines have been deployed to the scene.

“DECLARED #IFMijas , #Málaga , in Paraje “El Higuerón”. Resources deployed: 1 coordination plane (ACOA-4), 3 helicopters (LA-7, MA-40, MA-41), 1 Super Puma (KA-70), 3 ground cargo planes (TA-2, TA-3 , TA-7), 4 #BRICAS , 4 groups of #BomberosForestales , 2 #AAMM and 2 fire engines.”

🔴 DECLARADO #IFMijas, #Málaga, en Paraje "El Higuerón". Medios desplegados: 1 avión coordinación (ACOA-4), 3 helicópteros (LA-7, MA-40, MA-41), 1 Súper Puma (KA-70), 3 aviones carga en tierra (TA-2, TA-3, TA-7), 4 #BRICAS, 4 grupos de #BomberosForestales, 2 #AAMM y 2 autobombas pic.twitter.com/53teGtvxMu — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 15, 2022

Mijas Councillor Bill Anderson shared video footage of the fire and confirmed that fire crews and police are on their way to the scene.

“Horror in Mijas in just 10 minutes,” one person wrote on Twitter.

One person on Facebook said: “Here we go again, to the right of Mijas pueblo from Cerrado del Aguila.”

Another person wrote: “Fire spreading fast behind Mijas.”

“Mijas pueblo on fire,” one person wrote.

Another Twitter user said: “@Plan_INFOCA possible fire in Sierra de Mijas? It is the image from Malaga capital.”

@Plan_INFOCA posible incendio en sierra de Mijas? Es la imagen desde Malaga capital pic.twitter.com/asKT6s24XP — Daniel Vicente Sánch (@danivicente78) July 15, 2022

