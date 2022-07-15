By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 11:32

BREAKING NEWS: British mercenary Paul Ury dies in captivity reports Donetsk People's Republic

British mercenary Paul Johnson Anthony Dominic Ury, has reportedly died after being captured by the Donetsk People’s Republic, as reported on Friday, July 15.

The British mercenary died following capture by the Donetsk People’s Republic after fighting on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, as reported by mk.ru.

According to the Donetsk People’s republic the mercenary was taken prisoner back in April while trying to break through a checkpoint of their forces.

The captive had been recruiting and training in the Ukrainian forces, as well as leading combat operations. He had previously participated in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya and was a professional soldier.

The Donetsk people’s republic noted that it had notified the British Foreign Office, the Russian embassy, as well as the British parliament and foreign media about Paul Ury’s captivity, but did not expect any official response from London.

The captive reportedly had a number of serious illnesses, including diabetes, respiratory damage and cardiovascular problems.

He also reportedly suffered depression during his captivity due to London’s “disregard for even the possibility of negotiations” on the exchange.

The Donetsk People’s Republic also said that the captive British mercenary was not provided with the necessary medication by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“On our part, despite the gravity of the imputed crime, Paul Ury was provided with appropriate medical care. Nevertheless, given the diagnoses and stress, he died on July 10,” stated Darya Morozova, ombudsman for the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The news comes after North Korea officially recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway state, The Donetsk People’s Republic, on Wednesday, July 13.

