By Guest Writer • 15 July 2022 • 16:27

The new Ambassadors with Asal Shirazi Credit: ASAL

CELEBRITY guests gathered at Kona Kai in London on July 14 for a star-studded evening to celebrate the announcement of Autoimmune Support Awareness London’s (ASAL) five new Ambassadors.

The Ambassadors include former Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff, Marius Lepure, professional dancer and husband to Oti Mabuse, life coach Tracy Kiss, model Carla Howe, former Love Islander turned professional boxer Idris Virgo, and Melissa Alishahi, advanced aesthetic practitioner.

ASAL founder Asal Shirazi said, “I can’t believe that it’s 18 years since I started campaigning for education and research into autoimmune conditions that combined, result in more loss of life each year than cancer.

“There is still so much to be done, so little is understood and so many people are affected. It’s a natural and important next step to formally launch ASAL with the announcement of Kristina, Marius, Tracy, Carla, Idris and Melissa as ambassadors, all with such generous spirits.

“This impressive cohort will be key in raising awareness of ASAL’s mission, raising awareness which means earlier diagnosis, research, clinical trials and ultimately a cure.

“The number of people impacted by these conditions continues to rise at an alarming rate. I couldn’t be more grateful than I am right now to feel this level of love and support.”

ASAL is a not-for-profit organisation and is being supported by Fulham Football Club Foundation, Oti Mabuse School of Dance, Soo Yoga and Laplandia Vodka.

