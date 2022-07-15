By Matthew Roscoe • 15 July 2022 • 14:20

Domenico Bandieramonte, 4, allegedly died from killer bacteria in hospital, probe launched. Image: Instagram @ambracucina

AN investigation has been launched into the death of a four-year-old boy, Domenico Bandieramonte, in Taormina, Messina, Italy who suffered three cardiac arrests and brain swelling after allegedly contracting a killer bacteria while in hospital.

The tragic death of Domenico Bandieramonte is being probed by the Messina Prosecutor’s Office who died in hospital on Sunday, July 10 after contracting Enterococcus Faecalis.

Italian media reports on Friday, July 15, suggest that the young boy’s mother, Ambra Cucina is adamant that her baby was hit by the killer bacteria after a doctor at the hospital inserted a tube in his throat.

After initially taking Domenico to the emergency room because he was vomiting, Ms Cucina said that his condition worsened and he suffered three cardiac arrests and a cerebral edema.

She was apparently told that she could not be with him and he tragically died alone in the Taormina hospital.

According to healthine.com, “E. faecalis often spreads through hospitals.”

“The bacteria can spread if healthcare workers don’t wash their hands. Improperly cleaned catheters, dialysis ports, and other medical devices can also carry E. faecalis.

“Thus, people who have an organ transplant, kidney dialysis, or cancer treatment are at increased risk for developing infections due to immune suppression or contamination through their catheters.”

Since the death of young Domenico Bandieramonte, his mother has called for justice and an investigation has now been launched into whether her 4-year-old son died after catching the killer bacteria from the hospital.

She said on social media: “I want justice for my son and I want the truth to emerge. My son was fine. I cannot believe that he is gone now. I had taken him to the emergency room because he was vomiting and had a bellyache.

“A very simple intoxication. They killed him, they devastated him. From the first moment they put a tube down his throat, I could no longer see him.”

The regional councillor for health, Ruggero Razza, commissioned the inquiry to shed light on the causes of the death of the 4-year-old child.

“I am personally saddened by the death of little Domenico,” he said.

“It is news that upsets me as an administrator, as a man and as a father.”

He added: “At my behest, the medical director of the San Marco hospital, Antonio Lazzara, has already set up an internal investigation commission composed of the directors of the Infectious Diseases Unit, Paediatric Surgery and the Medical Directorate of the hospital.

“I am certain that the judiciary will shed light on what happened but, in the meantime, it is important to understand whether all procedures were carried out correctly.

“I want to express the closeness of the entire Sicilian Region to the family and to all the doctors of the hospital who, every day, work with seriousness and abnegation.”

