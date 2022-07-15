Drunk pilot forced to make emergency landing on US motorway

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 July 2022 • 16:11

NEWS flooding social media on Friday, July 15 reveals that a drunk pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 highway after running out of fuel.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that the pilot was forced to land on the motorway after running out of fuel, however, they also confirmed that the pilot was drunk and subsequently arrested.

“Interstate 70 (westbound lanes) BLOCKED by an AIRCRAFT!” the MSHP wrote.

“Initial report is a small plane landed on the highway for an unknown reason. The pilot was the only person onboard w/ minor injuries. NO vehicles were hit!”

Interstate 70 (westbound lanes) BLOCKED by an AIRCRAFT! Initial report is a small plane landed on the highway for an unknown reason. The pilot was the only person onboard w/ minor injuries. NO vehicles were hit!@MoDOT_KC is responding due to lane closure. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Q6SIIJhXRk — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 15, 2022

They went on to reveal further details about the incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning in the US state of Missouri.

“The plane had run out of fuel! The pilot communicated via radio and made an emergency landing. There was a minor collision w/ a guardrail,” they said.

“The pilot was found to be intoxicated & arrested. He was released to a local hospital for treatment of minor injury.”

The plane had ran out of fuel! The pilot communicated via radio and made an emergency landing. There was a minor collision w/ a guardrail. The pilot was found to be intoxicated & arrested. He was released to a local hospital for treatment of minor injury. Assisted by the FFA. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 15, 2022

According to the state patrol, the plane landed within Jackson County near Grain Valley by the 26-mile marker.

The aircraft was later removed.

#Breaking

A drunk pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 highway, Missouri authorities say pic.twitter.com/Mqdl19HPrs — RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) July 15, 2022

