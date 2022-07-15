easyJet launches its onboard summer collection to support UNICEF’s Ukraine appeal

By Chris King • 15 July 2022 • 23:58

Image of an easyJet aircraft. Credit: EasyJet media

In support of UNICEF’s Ukraine appeal, easyJet has launched its onboard summer collection.

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, on Thursday, July 14, launched its summer collection onboard, as part of its Change for Good partnership, backing UNICEF’s Ukraine appeal to help support children and families affected by the war in Ukraine.

All money raised will help UNICEF provide basic services including clean water and sanitation supplies, healthcare, schooling and learning, mental health, with psychosocial support and emergency cash assistance.

The onboard collections during flights are administered by easyJet’s cabin crew and allow passengers to make donations in any currency. In March, easyJet customers raised a record-breaking £616,000 for the Ukraine appeal, the most ever donated in a single month since the start of the easyJet-UNICEF partnership which began in 2012.

easyJet and UNICEF’s Change for Good partnership will celebrate 10 years of working together this year. In that time, easyJet’s customers have raised over £15m via onboard donations, helping to protect millions of children around the world from disease and keep them safe during emergencies. The collection will launch today and run until September 30, 2022.

Tina Milton, Director of Cabin Services, commented: “I would like to thank all of our customers who have already donated, for their kindness and generosity, raising funds to help children affected by the war in Ukraine. This is, of course, all made possible by our fantastic crew, who day in and day out go the extra mile to raise money for UNICEF”.

“As the war continues, this support will provide a vital lifeline to the children and families who have been affected. The launch of our summer collection today means that as a pan-European airline flying on nearly 1000 routes we have a fantastic opportunity to help make a real difference to children and their families in Ukraine”, she added.

Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive at The National Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) said: “More than 100 days of war in Ukraine have left 5.2m children in need of humanitarian assistance, and almost two out of every three children have been displaced by fighting”.

He added: “It’s therefore vital that we continue to raise funds for the children and families who have been affected by the war. A huge thank you to easyJet, and easyJet customers, for your ongoing support. Thanks to you, UNICEF is able to reach even more children and families with vital supplies and support”.

