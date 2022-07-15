easyJet launches new routes and holidays for winter 2022

By Chris King • 15 July 2022 • 0:09

Image of an easyJet aircraft. Credit: EasyJet media

New winter 2022 routes and holidays have been launched by easyJet.

easyJet has today, Thursday, July 14, announced it is adding three new routes to its UK network for winter 2022, with packages from easyJet holidays also available.

Brand new winter services to some of Europe’s favourite city, winter sun, and festive destinations, including London Gatwick to Porto Santo, Bristol to Rovaniemi in Finland, and Manchester to Fuerteventura, are now on sale at www.easyJet.com, and via the mobile app.

Additionally, as of next winter, the airline will once again offer daily flights from Liverpool to Paris, flights six times a week from London Luton to Madrid, and a twice-weekly service from Manchester to Rovaniemi in Finland

Package holidays are available to book for this winter on all the new and returning routes through easyJet holidays, with a range of holiday types available from adult and family to luxury and undiscovered. All easyJet holidays include flights, accommodation, 23kg of hold luggage, and transfers on winter breaks.

Flights are on sale from today on easyJet.com or via the app, and customers can book early to take advantage of the low fares now available from just £22.99*. Package holidays are available from £192 per person, through easyJet holidays.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “We’re delighted to be adding new routes and resuming more services across our UK network for this winter, offering our customers more choice to enjoy an even greater range of destinations at fantastic low fares, across our unrivalled European network”.

Customers can look forward to taking advantage of new and returning routes from across the UK this winter, including:

London Gatwick to Porto Santo flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 2 November with fares from £32.99* London Luton to Madrid flights will operate six times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 31 October with fares from £28.99* Bristol to Rovaniemi flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays from 18 November with fares from £28.99* Manchester to Fuerteventura flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 1 November with fares from £28.99* Manchester to Rovaniemi flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 19 November with fares from £28.99* Liverpool to Paris flights will operate daily from 30 October with fares from £22.99*



* one-way, including taxes and based on two people on the same booking.

