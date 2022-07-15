By Matthew Roscoe • 15 July 2022 • 15:41

Experienced Argentine central defender Esteban Burgos signs for Malaga FC. Image: Malaga FC

ESTEBAN BURGOS, a 30-year-old Argentinian defender, has joined Málaga FC for the next two seasons after being released from his contract with SD Eibar.

Considered a “strong and forceful central defender who combines strength, good positioning, hierarchy and grit”, Malaga FC were proud to announce the signing of Esteban Burgos on Friday, July 15.

“His large wingspan makes him virtually impassable in the air and a very interesting attacking resource at set-pieces,” the club said following his signing.

The 30-year-old came up through the youth ranks at Gimnasia y Tiro in his native Salta, Argentina.

He had spells at Talleres, Godoy Cruz and Rosario Central before arriving in Spain in the 17/18 season, where he joined AD Alcorcón.

At Alcorcón, he became a key member of the squad, making 63 appearances in two seasons. His great role led to SD Eibar, a club that played in the First Division, signing him in the 19/20 season.

After three seasons with the Armeros, he arrives in Málaga to join the 22/23 project.

The defender has signed a two-year agreement, meaning he’ll remain with the Blue and Whites until the 23/24 season.

Spanish second division side Malaga FC square up against English side Hull City in a friendly on Saturday, July 16.

