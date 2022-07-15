Five-year-old boy abandoned after man discovers he is not the biological father

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 July 2022 • 11:44

Abandoned boy - image Boiarkina Marina/shutterstock.com

A man abandoned a five-year-old boy at a daycare centre after he discovered that he was not the child’s biological father.

According to the South China Morning Post on Frida, July 14 the boy was not collected from his daycare centre in China’s Guangxi province at the end of the day.

When the staff at the centre tried to contact the family, no one was willing to come and fetch him. It was then that they learned that the man had found out that the child was not his.

He explained to the staff that they did not want to pick him up because they had found out that the boy was not his biological son, having taken a paternity test earlier in the day.

Rather than be stuck with the child, centre staff took the boy to “his home” only to find it empty, with no one to be seen. On checking the child’s backpack they then realised that the failure to collect the child had been planned.

In his backpack, they found clothing, mobile and other items that he would need.

Bizarrely in China, the father is not considered to have committed a crime as the child is not his biologically speaking.

The situation is, however, different for the mother who could be sentenced to five years in jail for abandoning her son. At the time of the report, the mother had yet to be traced.

To abandon a five-year-old boy even after discovering that you are not the biological father is believed by many to be a rather extreme and mean-spirited act.

