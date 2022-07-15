Hard Rock Hotel Marbella finally opens its doors in Puerto Banus

By Chris King • 15 July 2022 • 1:27

Image of the new Hard Rock Hotel Marbella. Credit: Google maps - Hard Rock Hotel Marbella

The wait is over as the new Hard Rock Hotel Marbella opens its doors to the public in the Malaga municipality of Puerto Banus.

The Hard Rock Hotel, located on the outskirts of the up-market Malaga municipality of Puerto Banus, is now a reality. It opened its doors to the public this Thursday, July 14, offering unique experiences for adults only through its state-of-the-art facilities and services.

This lavish establishment comprises 383 rooms, 64 of which are suites. There is a contemporary interior design that blends Hard Rock’s signature musical aesthetic with local cultural references, from Picasso to Flamenco, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Its facilities include a swimming pool surrounded by an oasis-like garden, designed for musical events. Hard Rock’s signature memorabilia music collection features, among other items, an acoustic guitar from Elvis Presley, a purple satin jacket worn by Prince, and sequined dresses worn by Lady Gaga, and Shakira.

Graham Kiy, the Area Vice President of Hotel Operations EMEA at Hard Rock International said: “We are proud to continue our success with numerous recent openings in Europe. Hard Rock’s collaboration with Palladium has been a huge success in Ibiza and Tenerife, and we are delighted to now expand to Marbella, where we will integrate the brand into the fabric of this beloved and vibrant destination”.

There is a choice of two restaurants – one with Asian dishes – whose guests can enjoy live musical performances and DJs during service or parties after their dessert. The hotel deck features a pool and a VIP bar with Mexican and Japanese fusion cocktails and snacks.

Jesus Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group, said he was ‘delighted’ with this opening in Puerto Banus. “A perfect destination for the Hard Rock Hotel’s brand and its magnificent proposal. We are convinced that Hard Rock Hotel Marbella is going to become an essential destination that will captivate visitors and residents in a very short time”, he commented.

Mr Sobrino added: “Puerto Banus is a perfect destination for the Hard Rock Hotels brand and its magnificent proposal. It will be a point of reference in the area”.