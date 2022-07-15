Help save shearwaters: Balearic Islands Government asks for collaboration from citizens

By Tamsin Brown • 15 July 2022 • 6:20

Help save shearwaters: The Balearic Islands Government has asked for collaboration from citizens. Credit: Balearic Islands Government

Residents of the Balearic Islands have been asked to help save shearwaters, as the chicks can become disorientated and end up in urban areas.

The Balearic Islands Government has asked citizens for their collaboration in rescuing the chicks of shearwaters (Puffinus mauretanicus), a type of seabird that breeds on islets and cliffs in isolated, unpopulated populated areas.

During the month of July, some chicks become disorientated due to artificial lights on the coast and end up falling into urban areas, which puts them at risk of being run over by vehicles and makes them more vulnerable to predators such as cats.

The Species Protection Service has begun to distribute posters with information about the problem and instructions on how to help save shearwaters in the event of finding chicks. They recommend calling 112 and keeping the bird in a ventilated cardboard box without feeding it, being careful with its beak when picking it up. If the animal is dead animal, the information is still important and it should be reported. This will help the authorities to identify critical areas.

