In 2022 Luks Marbella created a unique new digital platform

15 July 2022
Cocktail party at Pacaso building
Credit: Luks Marbella
Thus, the Newbuild Awards Costa del Sol were born with the object of highlighting the standards of quality and service offered in this important sector of the housing industry.
Luks Marbella Investors Club offers property buyers and investors a full package of free and completely independent professional advisory services on the Costa del Sol and they discovered that many of their clients were interested in having access to a guide ranking the top developments on the coast.
For the last two months, members of the public have been invited to vote for 11 different categories and now the top three in each category were confirmed on July 12.
The event took place in a hybrid format: a cocktail party at the Pacaso office on Marbella’s Golden Mile and simultaneously live transmission in Metaverse auditorium of Luks Marbella created and hosted by Bravent – first of its kind event in Spain’s real estate.
The results of the top three in each category were;
Best Property Developer
Best quality (Construction, materials, infrastructure)
Sierra Blanca Estates, PrimeInvest, Exxacon
Innovation (Project concept, sustainability, functionality)
Sierra Blanca Estates, PrimeInvest, Otero
Project delivery- reality vs expectations (Timeline, quality, features)
Otero, PrimeInvest, Metrovacesa
Best Promoter
Best marketing, tools & platforms (Project presentation, materials, digital)
Nvog, PrimeInvest, Otero
Client service excellence (Communication, transparency, customer service)
TM Group, Otero, PrimeInvest
Agency support & service (Communication, materials, facilities)
Otero, Prime Invest, Gilmar
Best Newbuild Development:
Project delivery- reality vs expectations (Coherence between off plan presentation and ready product, timelines of the delivery, infrastructure)
EPIC Marbella, Mirador de Estepona Hills, Velaya
Best value and investment (Market value, payment plan/finance, future ROI)
The Secret, Mirador de Estepona Hills, Dunique
Best Buy (Location, value, design)
The Secret, Soul Marbella, Dunique
Best Architect (Innovation, design, functionality)
Urbatech, Ismael Merida, Arturo Montilla Arquitectos
Best Interior design (Quality, functionality, value)
Aalto Exclusive Design, Otero Design, JA Flores
Each of the finalists will be invited to submit presentations to a group of professionals acting as judges and winners will be announced at the Luks Marbella November Gala.
