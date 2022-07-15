By Guest Writer • 15 July 2022 • 15:45

Cocktail party at Pacaso building Credit: Luks Marbella

IN 2022 Luks Marbella created a unique new digital platform to give buyers and potential buyers an opportunity to vote for their favourite developers, promoters, architects and interior designers of new build properties.

Thus, the Newbuild Awards Costa del Sol were born with the object of highlighting the standards of quality and service offered in this important sector of the housing industry.

Luks Marbella Investors Club offers property buyers and investors a full package of free and completely independent professional advisory services on the Costa del Sol and they discovered that many of their clients were interested in having access to a guide ranking the top developments on the coast.

For the last two months, members of the public have been invited to vote for 11 different categories and now the top three in each category were confirmed on July 12.

The event took place in a hybrid format: a cocktail party at the Pacaso office on Marbella’s Golden Mile and simultaneously live transmission in Metaverse auditorium of Luks Marbella created and hosted by Bravent – first of its kind event in Spain’s real estate.

The results of the top three in each category were;

Best Property Developer

Best quality (Construction, materials, infrastructure)

Sierra Blanca Estates, PrimeInvest, Exxacon

Innovation (Project concept, sustainability, functionality)

Sierra Blanca Estates, PrimeInvest, Otero

Project delivery- reality vs expectations (Timeline, quality, features)

Otero, PrimeInvest, Metrovacesa

Best Promoter

Best marketing, tools & platforms (Project presentation, materials, digital)

Nvog, PrimeInvest, Otero

Client service excellence (Communication, transparency, customer service)

TM Group, Otero, PrimeInvest

Agency support & service (Communication, materials, facilities)

Otero, Prime Invest, Gilmar

Best Newbuild Development:

Project delivery- reality vs expectations (Coherence between off plan presentation and ready product, timelines of the delivery, infrastructure)

EPIC Marbella, Mirador de Estepona Hills, Velaya

Best value and investment (Market value, payment plan/finance, future ROI)

The Secret, Mirador de Estepona Hills, Dunique

Best Buy (Location, value, design)

The Secret, Soul Marbella, Dunique

Best Architect (Innovation, design, functionality)

Urbatech, Ismael Merida, Arturo Montilla Arquitectos

Best Interior design (Quality, functionality, value)

Aalto Exclusive Design, Otero Design, JA Flores

Each of the finalists will be invited to submit presentations to a group of professionals acting as judges and winners will be announced at the Luks Marbella November Gala.

