By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 15:16

Iran reveals first drone-carrier division of the Iranian Army Credit: @iranpress_news

Iran has revealed the very first drone-carrier division of the Iranian Army as reported on Friday, July 15.

Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi witnessed the unveiling of Iran’s first drone-carrier division, according to an official government report.

The division’s made up of surface and subsurface floating units carrying all types of combat, reconnaissance and destruction drones.

All kinds of advanced drones produced by the Iranian army and the Ministry of Defense, accompanied by knowledge-based centers, such as Pelican, Homa, Arash, Chamrosh, Zhubin, Ababil 4 and Bavar 5 flew over the Indian Ocean waters and demonstrated their capabilities.

Mousavi said that due to the aggressive nature of the Arrogance system, it is necessary to increase defense power, and highlighted the importance of drones in this regard.

He lauded the performance of all types of the unveiled drones, saying they “create deterrence against all threats and will give firms response in case of any mistake made by enemies.”

Pictures of the division were shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“A view of the #Iran UAV fleet of the Navy”

“The first UAV carrier flotilla of the strategic navy of the army consisting of surface and subsurface floating units carrying all types of combat, detection and destruction drones”

A view of the #Iran UAV fleet of the Navy The first UAV carrier flotilla of the strategic navy of the army consisting of surface and subsurface floating units carrying all types of combat, detection and destruction drones pic.twitter.com/DLM85GK4cG — www.anoncandanga.com (@anon_candanga) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @anon_candanga

Another Twitter user posted footage of the Iranian Navy stating:

“Iranian Navy returned to service at least one non-nuclear submarine of project 877EKM out of three.”

Iranian Navy returned to service at least one non-nuclear submarine of project 877EKM out of three pic.twitter.com/DkZllNPWhO — TYPXA ⚡ Middle East (@middleeasttime) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @middleeasttime

The news comes after a joint statement, in which the United States and Israel, whose leaders met in Jerusalem on Thursday, July 14 vowed to never allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

