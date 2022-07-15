Luhansk People’s Republic proposes referendum to join Russian Federation

By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 15:42

Luhansk People's Republic proposes referendum to join the Russian Federation Credit: Millenius/Shutterstock.com

The Luhansk People’s Republic has proposed a referendum to join the Russian Federation, as reported on Friday, July 15.

The proposal to join the Russian Federation came at a plenary session of the Luhansk People’s Republics’ parliamentary chamber, which suggested to set up a headquarters in the republic to prepare for a referendum on the matter, as reported by Lug.info

The decision was reportedly unanimously approved.

Denys Miroshnichenko, chairman of the LNR People’s Council and head of the executive committee of the Peace to Luhansk Region public movement, stated:

“There is a request from ordinary citizens, from those people who appeal to the public, appeal to us in the deputy corps, appeal to colleagues from the State Duma, about a very important and trembling moment – about holding a referendum on the LNR becoming part of the Russian Federation.”

“We could not stand aside on this issue. We created an initiative group which will work in this direction. On our part, we suggest setting up a public headquarters for the referendum in Luhansk.”

The Luhansk People’s Republic is a breakaway state in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The news comes after North Korea officially recognised the independence of another Ukrainian breakaway state, The Donetsk People’s Republic, on Wednesday, July 13.

Syria also officially recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway states Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as reported on June 29.

