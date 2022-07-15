Oliva (Valencia) logistics centre for a manufacturer based in Javea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 15 July 2022 • 14:33

OLIVA: Asevi logistics centre will be located in Oliva Photo credit: Wetcrow

LACK of available land for expansion has forced the Pons Quimica company to site its new logistics centre in Oliva (Valencia).

The Javea-based company which owns the Asevi brand – a Spanish household name in cleaning products and disinfectants – announced recently that it had chosen Oliva in La Safor for its new logistics centre.

According to sources quoted in the local Spanish media, it was reluctantly making the move owing to the impossibility of finding sufficient land in the Marina Alta.

Javea’s Catarrojes industrial estate is allegedlyd still bogged down by bureaucracy and work on Gata’s industrial estate is not progressing, the same sources revealed.

In contrast, the firm was able to locate the 7,000 square metres of land needed for the logistics centre at Oliva’s Les Jovades industrial estate.

The La Safor warehouse, which has now been assembled, will be totally computerised with robots to prepare orders although 20 people will also be working at the centre.

