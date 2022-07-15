Price of electricity in Spain and Portugal drops fractionally on Saturday, July 16

By Chris King • 15 July 2022 • 23:37

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

There is a fractional drop of 0.69 per cent in the price of electricity on Saturday, July 16, in Spain and Portugal.

The price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will drop this Saturday, July 16, by 0.69 per cent compared to today, Friday, July 15. Specifically, it will stand at €298.25 /MWh.

According to provisional data from the Operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – tomorrow, stands at €136.83/MWh. That is around €14.97/MWh less than today’s €147 .25/MWh)

This new drop for Saturday, coinciding with the arrival of the weekend, and lower demand, together with a slightly higher share of renewables, allows the price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market to drop below €300/MWh for the first time so far this week.

Saturday’s maximum electricity price will be registered between 9pm and 11pm, at €176.16/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €120 .69/MWh, will be between 11am and midday.

Compared to a year ago, the price of electricity for customers at the regulated rate this Saturday is 241 per cent more expensive than the €87.32/MWh on July 16, 2021.

