Selling Your home in Benalmadena: The complete guide

So you fancy selling your home in Benalmadena but maybe you feel a bit lost about where to look for the relevant legal documentation, how to find out the value of your property, or how long it actually takes to sell a property in Spain? Welcome to our guide on selling your home in Benalmadena, complete with the most reputable, all-important estate agents to make your journey as easy and stress-free as possible.

This guide will explain how to sell your home in Benalmadena, what you need to do to find out how much your property is worth and how long you can expect your property to be on the market, as well as which documentation you’ll need to make the sale. We also recommend having a knowledgeable estate agent to assist you on your journey and help with all the technical know-how.

Estate agents for selling your home in Benalmadena

What is the best way to sell a property in Benalmadena?

The Andalucian town of Benalmadena is part of Spain’s Costa del Sol, located between Torremolinos and Fuengirola. It consists of three main areas, the Benalmadena Pueblo, Benalmadena Costa and Arroyo de la Miel. It is a sure paradise for those who in search of a picturesque urban landscape, diverse attractions and traditional chiringuitos (beach bars) in the beautiful Spanish sunshine.

Just a 30-minute drive from the city of Malaga and only 12 miles away from Malaga airport, Benalmadena is one of Andalucia’s mountain towns, and attracts many visitors due to its white-washed houses, narrow cobbled streets and lively town centre.

A perfect place to invest for those who don’t want to choose between overseas views across the town’s almost a dozen beautiful blue flag beaches, and captivating mountain ranges right on your doorstep, Benalmadena certainly has an active housing market proven to give an excellent return for those looking to invest in a second home in the sun. However, like with most things in Spain, it’s really useful to have a professional to guide you through the selling process.

What is my property worth in Benalmadena?

Offering plenty by way of natural environments, amenities and fun things to do such as a popular cable car, a butterfly park and a castle, it is no surprise that many people fall in love with Benalmadena and decide to stay. These people are certainly on to a good thing, and this means that the housing market here is booming.

Property prices can vary quite a lot in this part of the Costa del Sol, but a 2 bedroom apartment is likely to cost you around €300,000, a villa is likely to cost around €500,000 and townhouses are available on the market from anywhere between €300,000 and €1 million.

How quickly can you sell your property in Benalmadena?

Spain’s housing market is thriving and many homes are selling faster than they would in the past.

The most time-consuming part of the selling process can be the legal paperwork, however, once these are all done and dusted and you’ve signed on the dotted line, you can expect to sell your property within around three to four months of it going on the market, depending on the property and what its sale price is. Do leave room for a bit of negotiation!

What do you have to pay when selling a house in Benalmadena?

1) Plusvalia – sellers have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land which the property occupies over the number of years you have been the owner.

2) Community Fees – Make sure your Community Fees are up to date. Usually, you will have to present a Community Certificate to the buyer when signing the Title Deed to prove this.

3) IBI and Utilities – make sure your utility bills are all paid up as these will need to be settled up to the date of sale. You will need to provide the original proof of payment when signing. Sellers have to pay the IBI or council tax for the whole year they are selling.

4) Mortgage Cancellation Fees – Your bank will probably have from a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the balance of your outstanding mortgage.

5) Mortgage Cancellation and Registration Fees at the Notary – In addition to point 4) as the seller, you will have to make sure that your mortgage is cancelled at the Notary and Registry. This may cost anywhere from €600 to €1000 and is an amount that will probably be held by the solicitor to make sure that this is done.

6) Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – If you are not a resident of Spain, the buyer of your property will also have to retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax. Fiscal residents do not have any retention made on them, however, they may have to pay tax on the sale the year after when filling in their tax returns.

7) Agents Commission – If you have used an agent to sell your property, you will also have to pay fees to the agent.

8) Legal fees – A good legal office will prepare utility contracts, community charges and “Suma” invoices, speak with the purchaser’s representatives and the Notary, book the Notary appointment and organise all of the related paperwork, go with the seller to the Notary and translate for them, calculate the 3 per cent retention, calculate and advice re Capital Gains Tax and give fiscal representation throughout the selling process.

What documents do you need to sell a house in Benalmadena?

There are lots of documents you need when selling a house in Spain. The best and safest way to make sure that everything is legitimate and done properly is to leave it to the experts in the form of an experienced real estate agent who can help and offer guidance throughout the whole process.

The main documents you need may include:

Preparation of utility contracts, community charge and “Suma” invoices.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Calculation and advice regarding Capital Gains Tax.

Fiscal representation throughout the whole process.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.

Top tips on preparing your home for the market

Remember, what attracts many potential buyers to a home in the Costa del Sol is having somewhere to relax and enjoy the gorgeous weather and relaxing Spanish lifestyle. It’s important to make your property stand out on the internet so that people can imagine themselves living their ideal lifestyle, complete with a beautiful home.

We have all been to property viewings where as soon as we stepped foot through the door we could imagine ourselves in that space because of how it’s presented to us – the same goes for those properties that don’t really do it for us when we go to see it in person! We have some top tips for you to prepare your home for those all-important photo listings and property viewings.

Give everything a quick coat of paint – this will make your property look clean and fresh, ready for new inhabitants. Peeling paint definitely doesn’t scream “well-maintained property!”

Show off your assets! If you have gorgeous, rustic floorboards, don’t cover them up with rugs! Likewise, if you have a stunning fireplace, keep ornaments and photo frames to a minimum to let your property speak for itself.

You are selling a lifestyle – so show it off! Many people move to Spain in search of the sun, so presenting a beautiful garden or outdoor space for potential buyers to enjoy the hot weather is sure to enhance your property.

Prepare the garden. Make sure any plants are watered – if you don’t have plants, it’s a good idea to get some! Make sure any garden furniture is clean and comfortable-looking, and you could also decorate your garden with lanterns or strings of lights to create a romantic outdoor space. For marketing photos, staging the garden or dining area is a great way to present your property as part of the aspirational lifestyle buyers can imagine for themselves.

This also means making sure you remove any clutter! There’s a difference between showing a property that is well-loved and well-lived in, and leaving your breakfast bowls out! Minimalism is in, so it’s also a good idea to limit the photos and personal items on show and thin out bookshelves and display cabinets. In particular, a clear top shelf will give the appearance of higher ceilings.

Keep your property fresh by placing fragranced diffusers and candles in bathrooms and bedrooms. Light, spring scents will embody the carefree, summery lifestyle that your buyers are after. You can use cling film to cover plug holes to protect against any stale drain smells which can build up over time in empty properties – it really works! For the marketing photos, remove any cleaning products and only leave high-end, aesthetically pleasing cosmetics on show.

Fresh flowers are a lovely touch but they can be quite difficult to maintain in a property you’re not living in. Instead, invest in some good quality fake flowers in neutral colours such as lilies or orchards to make your property look the part without having to worry about the cleanup!

Avoid bold colours, heavy patterns and fabrics. You want your potential buyers to be able to imagine themselves living in your property, so try and present it as a blank canvas onto which they can apply their own style and tastes once you’ve secured the sale. Keep decor simple and consider removing any dark furniture. Neutral-coloured throws and cushions are an easy way to freshen up the living space.

Mirrors are really great for creating the illusion of space and light. Try hanging a mirror instead of a photo or artwork to lighten up any dark areas in any rooms.

To avoid white kitchens looking bland and boring, add pots of artificial herbs and store pasta and lentils in glass jars out on clean surfaces. These look great in photos.

Finally, make sure you are 100 per cent satisfied with your marketing photos – they’ll be your key to securing those property viewings!