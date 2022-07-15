Textiles trying to impose restrictions on a Vera (Almeria) naturist urbanisation

By Linda Hall • 15 July 2022 • 18:49

VERA: Long-accepted as a naturist centre Photo credit: Ismael Olea

VERA has long been a naturist destination.

The town has several urbanisations where total nudity is permitted and it is also home to Spain’s only naturist hotel.

However, according to reports in the provincial Spanish Press, there has been friction over the last 10 years on the Natural World urbanisation, a complext of 495 properties.

Approximately 80 per cent are naturists with a 20 per cent minority of textiles, who remain dressed.

Matters recently came to a head when naturists claimed that they were subjected to what amounted to a coup d’état when they were obliged to leave the swimming pool.

“Several naturists preferred to leave the pool after several apparently hired heavies argued and grappled with the naturists’ own security guard,” Eusebia Donaire told La Voz de Almeria newspaper.

“I’m 60 years old and I was frightened,” he said. “We don’t want conflict and we don’t want violence.”

The naturists called the Guardia Civil who, they said afterwards, merely asked everybody to reach an agreement, Eusebio continued.

“But we don’t have to reach any agreement,” the naturists insist. “There have been many verdicts in our favour and we just want to see that the law is enforced.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.