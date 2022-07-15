Two Andalucian cities feature in 2030 FIFA World Cup proposal by Spain and Portugal

By Chris King • 15 July 2022 • 0:41

Image of La Cartuja football stadium in Sevilla. Credit: Google maps - Olivier Kaplan

The 2030 FIFA World Cup proposal by Spain and Portugal features two Andalucian cities as match locations: Sevilla and Malaga.

As announced in a statement this Thursday, July 14, by Sevilla City Council, both Sevilla and Malaga will be included as locations for matches in the joint candidacy of Spain and Portugal to be presented to stage the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

This was agreed in a meeting organised today in the Luis Aragones Assembly Hall in Madrid by the Royal Spanish Football Federation. All the administrations involved have participated and supported the proposal that these two cities will represent Andalucia.

Both the Junta de Andalucia, represented by the Ministry of Education and Sports, and the provincial councils of Sevilla and Malaga, along with the municipalities of Santiponce, Sevilla and Malaga, “are in perfect harmony”, as well as the Andalucian football clubs Betis, Sevilla, and Malaga.

“With this candidacy, Sevilla once again positions itself as a city prepared to host major sporting events, with all the guarantees and meeting all the requirements”, explained David Guevara, the Sevilla delegate for Ecological Transition and Sports.

He added: “This proposal reflects the work that the city has been carrying out in recent years to generate guarantees, security and confidence for the time to organize top-level events at an international level. We are facing a new opportunity for the city that we want to take advantage of”, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

