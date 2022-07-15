By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 12:47

Ukraine's Shakhtar FC to play Champions League home matches in Warsaw, Poland Credit: Oleksandr Osipov/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk football club will be playing their home matches during the group stages of the UEFA Champions League group stage at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw, Poland.

Ukraine’s Shakhtar football club have signed a stadium lease agreement with Poland’s Legia Warsaw for the UEFA Champions League group stage matches.

According to the club agreement, those having a season pass for Legia’s matches in the 2022/23 season, will be able to exercise their priority right to purchases tickets for the Champions League fixtures. I

n addition, 5 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Legia Foundation that has been involved in structured aid to those affected by the war since the beginning of the conflict.

Ukrainian football stadiums are not currently allowed to host international matches due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Sergei Palkin, FC Shakhtar CEO stated:

“To our great regret, Shakhtar cannot yet host its home games within European competitions in Ukraine, so we decided to play the Champions League group stage matches in Warsaw.”

“I want to thank the management of Legia for the fact that the club has met our needs and provided their stadium. We really hope for the support of Shakhtar and Legia fans, the Poles and Ukrainians currently residing in Warsaw and other cities.”

“We believe that the excellent conditions provided by Legia and the incredible atmosphere created by fans at the stadium will help Shakhtar perform successfully in this Champions League edition.”

Marcin Herra, Legia Warsaw CEO stated:

“Legia Stadium is first and foremost the home of our team. Since the outbreak of the war, our club and the Legia Foundation have been involved in helping refugees, football clubs from Ukraine, and in cooperation with Shakhtar we have jointly supported internal migrants.”

“In the coming months, Legia Stadium will also be the venue for Shakhtar’s Champions League matches. Our responsibility will be focused on the preparation of the facility and match day support.”

Stadion Wojska Polskiego (or the Marshall Józef Piłsudski’s Municipal Stadium) in Warsaw was reconstructed in 2010 to seat an estimated 30,000 spectators. The facility has over 2,300 VIP seats, a two-level garage under the stands and public Wi-Fi throughout the stands.

The news follows reports of Russian footballer, Alexander Kozlov reportedly dying aged 29, following a blood clot, as reported on Friday, July 15.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.