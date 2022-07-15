Valencian authorities issue hacker alert over mobile caller scam offering second booster dose

By Chris King • 15 July 2022 • 20:05

Image of a mobile phone with a scam warning. Credit: Edaccor/Shutterstock.com

Authorities in the Valencian Community have warned of a scam involving callers offering a second booster dose that hacks the mobile phone.

Regional authorities in the Valencian Community have alerted health personnel of a new telephone scam that is being carried out. Criminals will make a call to people while pretending to be from the Ministry of Health. They use the excuse of the second booster dose of the Covid vaccine to hack the mobile of the victims.

These hackers call the mobile phones of people who are expecting to be called to go and receive the latest jab. They already know the person’s name in advance, as well as their email, address and of course the phone number. By providing this information, the person receiving the call trusts and follows the instructions of the pirates making the call.

The thieves then send a code to the victim by SMS, and from the moment it is opened, they hack the phone. This gives the hacker the probability of obtaining personal information, passwords, and bank details. In the case of any such call, it is advisable to hang up the phone immediately.

As recommended this Monday, July 11, by both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the administration of the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to those over 60 years of age is already a reality. It remains to be determined precisely when, but it will be based on scientific evidence and the epidemiological situation, as reported by levante-emv.com.

