By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 13:43

WATCH: Farmers in Spain join Italy, Poland, and Netherlands in mass European protests

Farmers in Spain have now also joined the mass European protests seen in Italy, Poland and the Netherlands, as reported on Friday, July 15.

The farmers protests seen in Spain, Poland and Italy, come after strikes in the Netherlands have led to many supermarkets running out of food, as the anti-government movement continues.

The farmers are protesting due to their outrage over new government regulations that will force them to reduce their nitrogen fertiliser compounds, leading to a reduced number of their livestock, ultimately causing bankruptcy in family-owned businesses.

The rising cost of fuel has also been a contributing factor to the protests.

Video footage of the mass European farming protests is going viral on Twitter with one user posting:

“✊🇪🇸🚜 The Spanish farmers(Putin’s friends as Josep Borrell calls them) preparing to strike‼️”

To which one user responded: “Most of those are Fascists. They want Franco’s dictatorship back.”

Most of those are Fascists. They want Francos dictatorship back. — Estadodederechas (@Estadodederech1) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AZmilitary1 @Estadodederech1

Further footage of protests in Panama due to lack of food and Spain’s farmer protests was shared:

“🇵🇦 Panama ✔ 7 days protesting for lack of food and petrol. ✔Holland, Italy, France, Armenia, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Germany…🤔All with constant demonstrations and riots but the TV “informs you”. #ApagaLaTele the virus is the media.”

📢Spanish farmers in Badajoz, Granada, Albacete… Demonstrating to protect their way of life and Spain’s food independence (it affects you too). 🤔Waiting for the TV specials…. #DefundEU#TheGreatReset”

📢Agricultores Españoles en Badajoz, Granada, Albacete… Manifestándose para proteger su modo de vida y la independencia alimentaria de España (también te afecta a tí)

🤔Esperando los especiales de TV…

#DefundEU#TheGreatResetpic.twitter.com/aHf6yOUzWB — Free ☣ (@FredTheReez) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @FredTheReez

Further footage of Dutch and German protesters was shared:

“HOLLAND : Dutch #farmers give boa-vindas to German #farmers who came to the Netherlands to support the protest.”

“Dutch farmers welcome German farmers who came to the Netherlands to support the protest. Wonderful.”

HOLANDA : #Agricultores holandeses dão as boas-vindas aos #agricultores alemães que chegaram à Holanda para apoiar o protesto. https://t.co/krj3QPqFQj — ChampionZelda (@ChampionZelda) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ChampionZelda @RadioGenova

Further footage of the farmers protests seen in Italy was also shared:

“🇮🇹 ITÁLIA : #Agricultores italianos se revoltam em Milão e bloqueiam o trânsito da cidade: “Não somos escravos, somos #agricultores!”

“Italian farmers rise up in Milan and block city traffic: “We are not slaves, we are farmers!”

🇮🇹 ITÁLIA : #Agricultores italianos se revoltam em Milão e bloqueiam o trânsito da cidade: "Não somos escravos, somos #agricultores!" https://t.co/NxKzMZjNPP — ChampionZelda (@ChampionZelda) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ChampionZelda @RadioGenova

A video has also surfaced on social media calling for a united protest across countries:

“#BREAKING: A video has emerged which calls for a united support demonstration for the Dutch farmers with farmers, truckers, fisherman and more.”

“This will be held on the 23rd of July and has asked for the support of the UK, USA, France, Italy, Germany, Australia, Canada and more.”

Credit: Twitter @Armandodvx @Lewis_Brackpool

The news follows reports of farmers in Poland and Italy joining the mass European protests seen in Netherlands, as reported on Friday, July 8.

