By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 12:09

WATCH: Huge 250 hectare fire in Lytton, Canada with mass evacuations Credit: Twitter @jarmstrongbc

A huge fire broke out in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, July 14.

The British Columbia Wildfire service announced the huge fire in Canada’s Lytton, the same community that was nearly destroyed by a fire last year.

According to tweets by the service, multiple crews including helicopters and air tankers rushed to the scene.

The fire was first reported at around 1.pm local time, eventually growing to up to 250 hectares in their last update and being classified as “Out of Control.”

Twitter flooded with video footage and comments on the fire:

“#Lytton #BC #wildfire (Canada)”

“A video unbearable to watch. Lytton, once again being hit by a wildfire after an unfathomable loss last year.”

“Just as they were trying to build back — this B.C. community is battling this wildfire and being evacuated from their houses.”

Credit: Twitter @ai6yrham @AlannaKellyNews

Further footage of the wildfire was shared by another user who stated:

“NEW video captured moments ago by @GlobalBC’s Mike Timbrell. He says the fire, burning 1.7 km northwest of #Lytton, is very aggressive but hasn’t jumped the river.We’re live at 11 with a full update.”

To which another user responded: “Here we go again 😫”

Here we go again 😫 — Aki Niemi 🇺🇦 (@akiniemi) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @akiniemi @jarmstrongbc

Further footage was posted: “10pm Lytton fire moving west up terrain. Fortunately there is no strong winds tonight. #LyttonBC #fire @[email protected]@GlobalBC”

Credit: Twitter @DeanKraeling

“This afternoon people were evacuated in the Lytton First Nation community due to a fire. We have received reports that approximately three structures may have been lost but this has yet to be confirmed,” said Peter Brock, executive director,” read one tweet updating the situation

“This afternoon people were evacuated in the Lytton First Nation community due to a fire. We have received reports that approximately three structures may have been lost but this has yet to be confirmed,” said Peter Brock, executive director https://t.co/5OMhJhlzcZ — Celeste George (@cie1947) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @cie1947

“I was out weeding the garden tonight thinking about how much nicer it was to do this task with clear skies vs the orange ones here last year. My heart goes out to the people of Lytton; once again, being evacuated. 😔#Lytton #LyttonFire”

I was out weeding the garden tonight thinking about how much nicer it was to do this task with clear skies vs the orange ones here last year. My heart goes out to the people of Lytton; once again, being evacuated. 😔#Lytton #LyttonFire — Dani Ray (@danirayt) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @danirayt

One user posted: “Unbelievable….. so sorry for all,” in response to an evacuation order that read:

“NEW from #Lytton: ⤵️ Evacuation Alert for approximately 31 addressed properties just issued due to the Nohomin Creek wildfire.This means residents at the locations need to be ready to leave and on alert. This is not an order.”

Another user replied: Here I was thinking the cooler weather was a deterrent for early wildfires. Poor Lytton 🙁 theyre trying to rebuild and there is another massive fire this summer

Here I was thinking the cooler weather was a deterrent for early wildfires. Poor Lytton 🙁 theyre trying to rebuild and there is another massive fire this summer — Wendy Fang (@Ice_calibr29) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Ice_calibr29 @AlannaKellyNews @hockeyrep

Another Twitter user posted: “Oh no once again we have wildfires close to Lytton, BC 😥 This community has suffered enough with wildfires already…🤞🏻 they’ll be able to control the fires”

Oh no once again we have wildfires close to Lytton, BC 😥

This community has suffered enough with wildfires already…

🤞🏻 they'll be able to control the fires — Vitor Rigoni (@vitorrigonibx) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @vitorrigonibx

The news of the huge fire in Canada’s Lytton follows reports of a huge wildfire that broke out in Quinta Do Lago, Portugal, on July 13.

