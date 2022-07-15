By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 13:18
WATCH: Russian missile strikes hit two biggest universities in Mykolaiv, Ukraine Credit: Twitter @vitalij_kim
The Russian missile strikes hit two of the biggest universities in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, according to Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.
Anna Zamazeeva, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council stated:
The number of people injured as a result of rocket attacks on the universities of Nikolaev has grown to 4 people. There are no children among the victims.
Video footage and photographs of the Russian missile strikes were shared on Twitter:
“Another Russian terrorist attack. This time on two universities in Mykolayiv. What Russia is doing to Ukraine is insane and criminal.”
Footage was posted alongside the tweet:
Today russia-Terrorist attacked 2 biggest Universities in Mykolayiv. At least 10 missiles. Now they attack our education. I’m asking Universities of all democratic countries to claim russia what it is really is- the Terrorist
Credit: Twitter @vitalij_kim @animirita
Another user commented:
“As part of its genocidal war Russia keeps targeting educational institutions. Two biggest Mykolayiv universities were destroyed this morning.”
“Russia wants to deprive 🇺🇦kids of their future. Because all kids who want to live in their own country, but not in Russia, are “Nazis”.”
Credit: Twitter @OTregub
“Firefighters @SESU_UA rescue a dog while fighting the fire after the russian missiles attack on the University of Shipbuilding in Mykolayiv this morning.”
“Mykolayiv is a shipbuilding capital of Ukraine. Many ships have been built in our city, including the cruiser “Moskva”.”
“This morning, russian occupiers launched missiles attacks on our University of Shipbuilding.”
The news follows reports of a devastating Russian airstrike that struck Ukraine’s Vinnytsia on Thursday, July 14.
