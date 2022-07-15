By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 13:18

WATCH: Russian missile strikes hit two biggest universities in Mykolaiv, Ukraine Credit: Twitter @vitalij_kim

On the morning of Friday, July 15, Russian forces launched missile strikes on the two biggest universities in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

The Russian missile strikes hit two of the biggest universities in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, according to Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

Anna Zamazeeva, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council stated:

The number of people injured as a result of rocket attacks on the universities of Nikolaev has grown to 4 people. There are no children among the victims.

Video footage and photographs of the Russian missile strikes were shared on Twitter:

“Another Russian terrorist attack. This time on two universities in Mykolayiv. What Russia is doing to Ukraine is insane and criminal.”

Footage was posted alongside the tweet:

Today russia-Terrorist attacked 2 biggest Universities in Mykolayiv. At least 10 missiles. Now they attack our education. I’m asking Universities of all democratic countries to claim russia what it is really is- the Terrorist

Otro ataque terrorista ruso. Esta vez a dos universidades en Mykolayiv. Demencial y criminal lo que hace Rusia a Ucrania. https://t.co/qYvwivd2Xy — Mirian Triviño 🇺🇦🌻 (@animirita) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @vitalij_kim @animirita

Another user commented:

“As part of its genocidal war Russia keeps targeting educational institutions. Two biggest Mykolayiv universities were destroyed this morning.”

“Russia wants to deprive 🇺🇦kids of their future. Because all kids who want to live in their own country, but not in Russia, are “Nazis”.”

As part of its genocidal war Russia keeps targeting educational institutions. Two biggest Mykolayiv universities were destroyed this morning. Russia wants to deprive 🇺🇦kids of their future. Because all kids who want to live in their own country, but not in Russia, are “Nazis”. pic.twitter.com/RMxvZFTtTg — Olena Tregub (@OTregub) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @OTregub

“Firefighters @SESU_UA rescue a dog while fighting the fire after the russian missiles attack on the University of Shipbuilding in Mykolayiv this morning.”

Firefighters @SESU_UA rescue a dog while fighting the fire after the russian missiles attack on the University of Shipbuilding in Mykolayiv this morning. pic.twitter.com/RMn3qd2Kxs — Ukrainian Sunflower 🌻 Слава Україні🇺🇦 (@UASunflower) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @UASunflower

“Mykolayiv is a shipbuilding capital of Ukraine. Many ships have been built in our city, including the cruiser “Moskva”.”

“This morning, russian occupiers launched missiles attacks on our University of Shipbuilding.”

Mykolayiv is a shipbuilding capital of Ukraine. Many ships have been built in our city, including the cruiser "Moskva".

This morning, russian occupiers launched missiles attacks on our University of Shipbuilding. pic.twitter.com/83wDazhov4 — Ukrainian Sunflower 🌻 Слава Україні🇺🇦 (@UASunflower) July 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @UASunflower

The news follows reports of a devastating Russian airstrike that struck Ukraine’s Vinnytsia on Thursday, July 14.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.