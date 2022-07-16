16,000 European flights scheduled for August cancelled as passenger numbers surge

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 July 2022 • 11:19

Almost 16,000 European flights that were scheduled for this coming August have been cancelled according to a new report.

The report released by consultancy Cirium on Saturday, July 16 says that around two per cent of all flights scheduled for the busiest summer month have been cancelled reducing passenger capacity by more than five million.

Citing the Airline Association (ALA), the report points to the ongoing staffing issues being experienced at airports across the continent. Although the report does not detail which countries are most affected, news reports suggest that London’s airports are the worst hit.

But London is not alone with staffing issues being experienced in the Netherlands and Germany. London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Munich, Frankfurt and Schiphol have all placed daily flight limits forcing airlines to cancel planes.

A slot amnesty in the UK also enabled those airlines struggling to fulfil schedules, to cut flights for the foreseeable future without penalty.

Mediterranean countries are said to be operating at near normal volumes having been less affected by the staffing crisis, with the one exception being Turkiye. International carrier Turkish Airlines has had to cut nearly half of its flights, as it is hit by the requirement to reduce flight numbers through European airports and the closure of air links with Russia.

According to the Cirium report, the most affected airlines are Turkish Airways, British Airways, Easyjet, Lufthansa and Wizz Air.

Possible future strike action may increase the number of flight cancellations. However, some governments like Spain have taken action to keep flights moving, which industry insiders think will limit the number of cancellations.

The situation elsewhere is different with RyanAir and EasyJet both subject to strikes latest this month that could severely affect schedules.

Staff illness is also said to be an ongoing problem as Covid-19 numbers continue to rise across Europe, whilst security clearance delays are slowing the process of gearing up to meet passenger volumes.

With nearly 16,000 European flights that were scheduled for August having been cancelled, many may find that they are unable to travel as planned with most planes operating at full capacity.

